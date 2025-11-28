 
Geo News

Prince William cornered for photo op while leaving pub bathroom

The Prince of Wales was caught off guard during a private work lunch at The Walnut Tree Inn

By
Geo News Digital Desk
|

November 28, 2025

The future king happily obliged despite his security initially declining the request
Prince William happily obliged to a photo request during his latest outing, even though it couldn’t have come at a worse time.

The Prince of Wales dropped by The Walnut Tree Inn in Mere, Wiltshire for a working lunch on Thursday, November 28. That’s when a pub regular customer spotted him near the toilets and seized the chance for a picture, as reported by GB News.

William, 44, had arrived earlier with five Duchy of Cornwall associates, while three security officers sat at a separate table. The group had booked two tables a week in advance without revealing their identities, and the pub placed them in a private corner.

The future king kept things casual, wearing a grey jumper, jeans and green Wellington boots after visiting a nearby Duchy estate.

He ordered the pub’s homemade burger with Emmental cheese and a lemonade, while his team went for dishes like pie and sea bass. The lunch lasted up to two hours. 

“He was very polite and said the food was lovely and there was great service. He was really pleased,” owner William Friend-James told Salisbury Journal.

William's security team paid the bill and left a £75 tip.

Security initially declined photo requests. But when customer Gary Fermor ran into the prince exiting the toilets, he asked directly — and William agreed. He posed with Fermor, server Lisa James, and regular Nick Lowe, and the photograph was later shared on the pub’s official Facebook page. 

