Kate Middleton shares major update on Christmas concert amid new crisis

Kate Middleton has a big task to deliver next week and she cannot afford to have any more distractions.

Prince William and Princess Kate had moved into their ‘forever home’ Forest Lodge earlier in November, marking the beginning of their new chapter in life as the future monarchs. While they may have hoped that they would be rid of their shamed royal relative Andrew – who is neighbours with them in Royal Lodge – but the eviction has been delayed for the time being.

Despite the setback, Kate is determined and focussed on delivering one of the most important events on the royal calendar despite the disruptions taking place in the background.

The Princess of Wales will be hosting her fifth annual Christmas carol concert on Friday, December 5, at Westminster Abbey and everything will be carried out as per schedule as new details are revealed by Kensington Palace.

New names of musicians have been added to the event alongside the A-lister lineup for the readings.

A string of new musicians have been announced as performers at the event, with those being added to the stage including singer songwriter

Katie Melua, Cornish folk group Fisherman’s Friends and rising star Griff will be performing next week. Meanwhile, Hannah Waddingham and Dan Smith from pop rock band Bastille will also be featured. Hannah will also be doing a reading along with Kate Winslet and Chiwetel Ejiofor.

Another exciting detail that Princess Kate had introduced for the first time for her event is an illustrator, who will be sketching scenes inside the Abbey as they happen.

The annoucement had also come an hour prior to King Charles condolence message for Hong Kong as fire blazed a residencial area on Friday causing a death toll rose to 128.

It is understood that all royal events will be carried out as per schedule despite the sad crisis. It is possible that a tribute may be offered to all those who have suffered tragic losses this year.