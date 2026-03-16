Princess Kate’s Queen’s pearls catch expert eye

Princess Kate's this year’s Commonwealth Day Service appearance has drawn praise from fashion observers.

The service brought together key figures of the monarchy, including King Charles, Queen Camilla, and other senior royals.

The annual gathering celebrates the modern Commonwealth of Nations, a global network of 56 independent countries representing around 2.7 billion people.

Catherine arrived in a tailored navy coat dress created by Catherine Walker, paired with a coordinating wide-brimmed hat by Sean Barrett.

The hat had previously appeared during the 2023 service but was refreshed this year with delicate netting, adding a contemporary twist to the familiar piece.

The princess completed her look with a carefully curated set of accessories that blended heritage with modern polish.

The Bahrain Pearl Drop Earrings, once part of Queen Elizabeth II’s personal collection, were crafted from pearls presented to the then-Princess Elizabeth in 1947 by the Hakim of Bahrain as a wedding gift.

Susie Nelson, founder of the fashion consultancy Modes and More, praised them while speaking to GB News.

According to Nelson, the structure of the coat dress created a strong yet youthful silhouette.

Princess Anne also appeared in a coordinated forest-green outfit featuring a coat, skirt and matching hat.

Meanwhile, Queen Camilla chose a vibrant red coat dress by Fiona Clare, complemented by a statement hat from renowned milliner Philip Treacy.

“The Queen made a quietly patriotic statement in rich red and it very well suited to the occasion,” she said.