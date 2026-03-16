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King Charles and Camilla congratulate Team GB on Winter Paralympic triumphs

Duchess Sophie and Princess Anne rally behind athletes during the match

By
Geo News Digital Desk
|

March 16, 2026

King Charles and Camilla congratulate Team GB on Winter Paralympic triumphs
King Charles and Camilla congratulate Team GB on Winter Paralympic triumphs

King Charles and Queen Camilla sent a heartfelt message congratulating Team GB and athletes across the Commonwealth after the Winter Paralympic Games wrapped up in Milano Cortina, Italy. 

Sharing the note on Instagram this Sunday, His Majesty praised the incredible achievements of medal-winners from Britain, Canada, Australia, and New Zealand.

“As the Winter Paralympic Games come to a close, my wife and I send our most heartfelt congratulations to all the medal-winners,” the King wrote. 

He praised the athletes’ extraordinary determination, commitment, and the tireless dedication of their support teams. 

The message also recognised all participants from across the Commonwealth, many of whom competed despite facing significant personal challenges.

Duchess Sophie was on the ground supporting the athletes alongside her husband, Prince Edward, Patron of the British Paralympic Association. 

A dedicated supporter of Team GB and ParalympicsGB, the Duchess frequently attends major sporting events to encourage British competitors. 

Princess Anne also sent her best wishes to the team, reinforcing that royal backing for British Paralympians runs deep across the family.

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