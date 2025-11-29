Royal staffer reacts to ‘offensive’ rumour about Prince Harry, Meghan

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are no stranger to rumours and speculations ever since they secretly began dating back in 2016.

From allegations of bullying against the Duchess of Sussex when they were still part of the royal family to rumours of a separation in their marriage as they live their independent life in Montecito, the couple continues to face headlines which may or may not be true.

Although, Meghan did not shy away from gushing about her husband in her latest interview as stating that “no one in the world loves me more than him” and that he will always “has my back”.

A former royal staffer had broken his silence over one key rumour that has left many curious, concerning the engagement ring Harry had chosen. There were murmurs that Harry was left upset after Meghan had made several changes to the sentimental piece which was a nod to the late Princess Diana.

He revealed that Prince Harry had designed the ring himself and chose the diamonds belonging to his late mother as a tribute.

“When William proposed to Kate, he said giving her Diana’s ring meant his mother was involved, and I imagine Harry would have wanted to do something similar by including her diamonds,” Grant Harrold, King Charles’s former butler told GB News.

“I always knew Harry to be very caring and sentimental, so I wasn’t at all surprised when I heard he popped the question with such a thoughtful piece of bling,” he continued. “She’s altered it slightly over the years, first thinning the band and then bringing some extra bling.”

However, Grant noted that it is not an unusual thing to have an engagement ring altered by royal women since Diana herself made tweaks to hers over time. Hence, there is nothing to be upset over.

“Harry would have wanted Meghan to be 100 per cent happy with her ring, so I don’t think he would have been upset or offended at all when she asked to change it. It’s a stunning piece,” he surmised.

Now, along with her engagement ring, she also wears her gold wedding band and another infinity band which is understood to be an anniversary present from Harry.