King Charles uncle given meaningful royal task

King Charles’s uncle performed a key task for the royal family as he stepped out via a special mode of transportation in Bradford.

Prince Richard, the Duke of Gloucester, who is first cousin of Queen Elizabeth II and a full-time working member of the Royal family, was assigned a meaningful royal task ahead of the holiday season.

The 81-year-old officially had arrived by a helicopter at Bradford Grammar School and opened the IK School of Fine Tailoring much to the delight of the owner. The initiative is targeted towards skill development and opening the doors of new opportunities for people in times of a financial crisis.

According to the owner Imran Khan, the school, which had been two years in the making, offers a 12-week programme of free tailoring lessons which includes sewing skills, pattern cutting, measurement taking among other things.

“It was amazing,” Khan told the press. “We had a lovely time with the Duke today. I’d like to say a huge thank you to him,” adding that he was “delighted” Prince Richard opened the school.

Khan shared that Prince Richard was “very impressed” with the establishment and showed a keen interest in learning about the facilities that it had to offer.

He explained that he wanted to

put something back into the community and empower people” and that 200 people have already signed up.

“I want to, helping to teach them new skills and give them new opportunities.”