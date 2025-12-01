Dacre Montgomery fans spot uncanny resemblance to Leo Woodall

Stranger Things fans were left mind-blown over the striking similarity between Dacre Montgomery and Leo Woodwall.

The Australian actor is known for playing Billy Highgrove in Stranger Things season two and three.

In season three of the series, Billy becomes the main host of Upside Down creature, Mind Flayer’s major host and during the final episode’s showdown he sacrifices himself to protect Eleven (Milly Bobby Brown) and the group from the creature.

Meanwhile, Woodall is a British actor, who starred in The White Lotus season two as Jack.

Following the buzz surrounding the hit Netflix show on its fifth and final season, fans couldn’t unsee the physical similarities between Montgomery and Woodall, while doing re-runs of previous seasons.

Both the actors have similar blue eyes, hairline, jawlines and overall similar features.

Fans on X, shared their thoughts on the resemblance with one saying, "Oh. I've been confusing Leo Woodall and Dacre Montgomery all this time, hahaha."

Another admitted, "But why have I spent so much time believing that Leo Woodall and Dacre Montgomery are the same thing."

Montgomery has also been compared to Zac Efron, with fans noting the similar features they share, however, Woodall still stands apart.

In addition to Power Rangers star, few other Stranger Things actors have also been compared to other celebrities.

Millie Bobby Brown is often compared to singer Halsey, while, Joe Keery’s likeness to actor Ben Schwartz is also a frequent fan observation.

Stranger Things season finale volume one is now streaming on Netflix with volume two releasing on December 25 and third part on December 31.