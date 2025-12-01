Jessie J stirs controversy as she throws shade at Katy Perry in latest hit

Jessie J sparked online speculation with the release of her new song Complicated from the album Don’t Tease Me With A Good Time.

In the track, the 37-year-old star reflected on her early years in the music industry and revealed personal experiences from the peak of her career.

The lyrics highlighted the moments when she felt misunderstood and judged, including the pressure she faced from the media.

However, Jessie J described how in 2010 she struggled to find her footing, singing loudly and feeling insecure.

She also talked about her 2012 breakup with her girlfriend, which the media called a phase.

A notable line mentioned 2014, when Jessie J sang, "Katy told me that they all hate me, that I do too much, bang bang, can’t sit at the table with the label."

Fans immediately connected the lyrics to the Dark Horse hitmaker because of their careers and fame during that time.

Moreover, the singer did not name anyone directly but listeners were pretty much convinced that she was referring to Perry.

The song also addressed the pressures of fame, the music industry and being true to herself.

The singer’s fans praised her for sharing such honest and personal experiences in her lyrics.

Social media quickly reacted, with many viewers discussing the possible reference to Perry and what it might mean meanwhile others focused on the song as a whole, seeing it as a story of Jessie J’s growth.

All the controversies started growing for not just its catchy melody but for its emotional honesty.

Don’t Tease Me With A Good Time highlighted how Jessie J started her career and how she got the fame.