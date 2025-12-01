‘Wicked For Good’ expected to shatter records from earlier blockbusters?

Wicked For Good drew major attention in cinemas this week as audiences prepared for one of the biggest releases of the season.

The sequel entered theatres with strong advance sales and early estimates suggested that it could rise to the top of the box office charts.

The first Wicked film created a huge wave when it arrived last year with a powerful opening.

The first film opened with one hundred twelve point five million dollars last November. However, Variety reported that the new chapter was expected to reach between 150 million dollars and 180 million dollars in its first weekend.

Cinemas across major cities reported packed halls from the first day, as videos of long lines and excited crowds appeared on social media soon after the premiere.

Fans and critics praised the visual scale, the music and the emotional moments, with many of them saying that the film delivered a strong follow up and kept the spirit of Wicked alive.

Ariana Grande, Cynthia Erivo and Jonathan Bailey remained at the center of the excitement.

The Hollywood’s iconic stars’ fan bases created steady online conversation and pushed the film further into the spotlight.

Moreover, the cast also continued to trend on social platforms as clips from premieres and interviews circulated widely.

Trade analysts pointed out that the film arrived at a crucial time for theatres, as the month has seen slow business and a strong opening from Wicked For Good brought an important lift.

If the pace continued, the film was expected to reach some of the biggest targets set for it.

The musical-fantasy entered cinemas with high expectations and early reactions showed clear strength.

The film appeared ready to secure a major place among this years most talked about releases.