Molly-Mae Hague ‘trying to keep it together' amid difficult time in life

December 01, 2025

Molly-Mae Hague revealed that the last few days have been quite difficult for her.

The 26-year-old shared with her fans that she was going through tough time as her husband Tommy Fury and their daughter Bambi were ill.

The Love Island alum took to Instagram Stories Sunday to update her fans that they both were struck down by different illnesses.

Hague put up a picture of herself lying in bed with her little girl.

Alongside the image, she wrote that the weekend was overwhelming as she juggled between her partner’s stomach bug and her toddler’s flu.

She commented: “Wow some weekend that was. Bambi with the flu and Tommy with a sickness bug... and me? Just trying to keep it together.”

Hague has always been candid about the challenges of parenting.

Just few weeks back, the reality TV star shared that she was left in tears after Bambi threw ‘one constant tantrum’ over the past two days.

However, a single sweet moment reminded her why the hard days are worth it.

Hague wrote: “Toddler: 1, Mummy: 0. Parenthood summed up... an hour before this pic I was in tears a full weekend of basically one constant tantrum.... And then one cute moment makes you forget it all.”

