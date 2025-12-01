King Charles office issues delightful update about Sandringham Christmas

The Royal Family will gathering at the Sandringham estate for the annual Christmas celebration after having a rather tough year.

Royal residences have already been putting up festive decoration ahead of the holiday season and now the office of the monarch shared a special announcement before all the royals arrived to the Norfolk estate.

The King’s Foundation, which is run by Charles’s personal team and overlooks many charitable initiatives and some of the monarch’s private properties, unveiled how they have been using a sustainable approach to mark the holidays.

“Our annual Christmas auction is back this year with our Sandringham Christmas Stockings,” the statement read. “The King’s Foundation ‘12 Days of Christmas’ charity auction is now live, featuring stockings made from recycled historic curtains from Sandringham Estate, where the Royal Family celebrate Christmas every year.”

The message revealed the festive stockings were made by Sewing Bees of Dumfries House and each stocking will be auctioned to raise money for the foundation. It was a community-driven initiative founded in 2016 and has since explored sustainable ways of working.

Previously, kimonos and footstools created by its students were made out of curtains that once hung in Buckingham Palace and Windsor Castle.

The stockings that are sold as probably going to bring cheer and joy to the families who receive them. It is a special piece of history that royal fans can own, which connects them to the royal family and his festivities at Sandringham.