Katie Price transforms for new movie role amid concerning health struggles

Katie Price treated fans to her impressive new look for a film shoot after issuing a major health update.

The former glamour model, 47, dressed to the perfection as she filmed scenes for Director Michael Head's new spoof, Jackie The Stripper.

In the pictures, Katie is seen wearing a blonde wig and low-cut corset, paired it with tights and black heels.

Adding more flair to her look, Katie completed her ensemble with a large black eye mask and a bright red megaphone.

Katie stars alongside Pussycat Dolls star Kimberley Wyatt, 43, and TOWIE's Chloe Meadows, 32, in the film.

Katie is playing a character named Lisa, while Charlotte Kirk, 33, takes on the lead role of Jackie.

The synopsis reads:' Set in London's Whitechapel district in 1888, Kirk stars as Jackie/Lottie, who finds herself plagued by the infamous Jack The Ripper who is head of a secret organisation known only as The Court.

'Only one man, John Grey (Webster), stands up to the Ripper, vowing to fight against the tyranny, carnage and male oppression that is left in the court’s wake.

'Cut to modern day, and a group of kick-ass female assassins, led by their leader Jackie, plan a series of hits that will leave The Court dead in their tracks.'

Katie previously worked in the disaster movie Sharknado in 2017 opposite American actor Chris Kattan's character.

Her appearance on set comes after she revealed she has been experiencing 'night sweats' and feeling sick, as she issued a major health update following a visit to her doctor last month.