Anya Taylor-Joy turns heads at 22nd Marrakech International Film Festival

Anya Taylor-Joy stuns fans at Marrakech Film Festival red carpet

Anya Taylor-Joy shone in gold as she joined other celebs at the 22nd Marrakech International Film Festival.

The 29-year-old looked stunning as she stepped onto the red-carpet Saturday.

She donned a striking strapless gown of shimmering gold.

The Queen’s Gambit star paired the pleated ensemble with diamond wing-shaped studs and a sleek updo.

Taylor-Joy completed the look with bold, dark-toned makeup that gave her appearance a dramatic edge.

The Witch actress was joined by Jenna Ortega who also made an impression on the night.

The 23-year-old arrived in a satin champagne-coloured dress with a one-shoulder cut.

The Beetlejuice Beetlejuice actress adapted signature gothic aesthetic with moody makeup and her trademark pout.

Both the actresses are not just attending the festival; they are part of its jury.

Alongside filmmakers Celine Song, Julia Ducournau, Karim Aïnouz, Hakim Belabbes, and actor-director Payman Maadi, they will evaluate 14 debut and sophomore films.

The event began November 28 and will run till December 6.

The glamorous evening came amid the controversy that arose after Ortega appeared ‘fed up’ during the press event of her film Wednesday earlier this month.