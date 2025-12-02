Andrew presents staggering new demands to King after final humiliation

King Charles received yet another blatant list of demands from his disgraced brother Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor even after the public humiliation he has caused the royal family.

A notice had been issued from the monarch’s office about the remaining two royal honours which have been cancelled and annulled. Knight Companion of the Most Noble Order of the Garter and Knight Grand Cross of the Royal Victorian Order taken away and Andrew’s name “shall be erased from the Register of the said Order”.

Although, the announcement has not halted the shamed royal in his attempts to preserve the luxuries that he enjoyed in his Windsor estate, Royal Lodge. Now, that he is being evicted from the 30-room mansion, Andrew is demanding “six- or seven-bedroom” house on the Sandringham Estate, which is Charles’s private property, according to the Daily Beast.

Not only had he demanded a house, but he also wants to have proper staff, including a cook, gardener, housekeeper, driver, and police security.

The former Duke of York had been ousted from the royal fold due to the harrowing allegations that he continues to deny. Andrew has been accused of inappropriate sexual relations with a minor – the late Virginia Giuffre who had been trafficked by paedophile financier Jeffery Epstein.

Andrew had initially stepped back royal duties when the allegations first emerged and was stripped off of royal titles by his late mother Queen Elizabeth II in 2019.

Earlier in October, Andrew issued a statement in which he said he would withdraw from using his duke title. He did not show any contrition of any kind in his words.

Although, the King ended up removing every last bit of honour that Andrew once held as a royal.

A friend of Andrew said that the King’s brother “just wants to be left alone” as he has done “exactly what has been asked of him” such as giving up the 75-year lease on Royal Lodge.

Meanwhile, a former courtier explained that since Andrew has made a deal with the King to step back, he will “haggle over every last detail” as this has always been about money with Andrew.