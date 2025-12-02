Meghan Markle faces ultimate test before next career decision

Meghan Markle had plenty of highs and lows this year as she manoeuvred many career shifts from her lifestyle brand to podcast and even her brief stint with fashion.

However, the defining moment for the Sussexes had been the renewed deal with Netflix, which had major changes in the contract. The deal with the streaming giant had been the first lucrative contract that Harry and Meghan had signed which led to other opportunities.

Although, after a slew of bad misses, Meghan is facing a big challenge to deliver on her promise as to not jeopardise any other opportunities which had happened after the cancelled Spotify deal in 2023. According to royal expert and former editor of the International Who’s Who, Richard Fitzwilliams, Meghan’s Christmas special has a lot of expectations riding on it.

Fitzwilliams pointed out that With Love, Meghan had not made “great success so far” and the upcoming Christmas special is a “test” for what’s next. He told the Mirror that if she “doesn’t get an A-lister for it, it’s doomed”.

“It made perfect sense, because there she was with Anna Wintour, with Anne Hathaway and with Baz Luhrmann,” he noted of Meghan’s Paris trip in October, which was a “very high-profile event”.

He claimed the despite rubbing shoulders with big names, all her podcast guests and With Love appearances were not many well-known names.

“She has got one A-list friend, Serena Williams, who she has been friends with for a long time, but she hasn’t got A-list backing in Hollywood,” he said.

As the Duchess of Sussex prepares for the next year, she would have to be making a crucial decision about her career and what direction she should focus on for maximum profitability. And it somehow all boils down to the what the audiences have to say about Meghan's festive show.