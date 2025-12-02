Sarah Ferguson makes urgent statement to address new home rumours

Sarah Ferguson finally addresses new home rumours amid Royal Lodge exit

Sarah Ferguson finally reacted to the growing speculations surrounding her new home as her exit from Royal Lodge comes near.

There have been rumours since it was announced that Andrew and Fergie will eventually be forced to leave the massive royal house following the shameful Jeffrey Epstein scandal.

The former Duke of York will be provided with private accommodation by King Charles at Sandrigham estate. However, no details about Sarah's future whereabouts were shared.

It was said that the author might move to her daughter Princess Beatrice's Cotswolds home. The other option is Princess Eugenie's Portuguese residence.

But, a spokesperson of Fergie told People, "She is assessing a number of options currently, and no final decision has been made."

Sarah Ferguson's aide also clarified that she has no plans to live in an annexe, located at her eldest daughter's house.

Furthermore, the claims about Sarah leaving the UK for Portugal are false.

Sources suggest that Fergie will not join Andrew at Sandringham; instead, she is looking to start this new chapter of her life independently.

Earlier, an insider shared that she "is going to be moving out and into a separate home. Contrary to reports, she has never asked for a property or any provision for herself."