Anne Hathaway excites fans with new film poster 'Mother Mary'

Anne Hathaway to feature in 'Verity' and 'Devil Wears Prada 2' next

Anne Hathaway has teased fans with a catchy poster of her upcoming movie, Mother Mary.

Taking it to Instagram, the Intern actress shared the glimpse of her look in the new film which gave an intense vibe.

She mentioned in the caption, “This is not a ghost story. This is not a love story. David Lowery’s Mother Mary.”

Hathaway confirmed that the first trailer of the film is coming out tomorrow on December 3.

The poster has increased excitement among fans who have flooded the comment section with their reactions.

“Absolutely can’t wait for this!! I’ve waited ages for some goodies”, wrote one fan.

Meanwhile, another commented, “That wasn’t on my bingo card but love it.”

A third Anne fan expressed that they really respect her craft and they are excited to see the new film considering all the challenges she had to go through while stepping into the role.

“The popstar we’ve loved since day one. we know a little about the challenge this role was for you and we’re sure we’ll love it just as much. I can’t wait to watch it the popstar we’ve loved since day one”, wrote one social media user.

The Dark Knight Rises actress has a lot of wonderful projects coming next year including Mother Mary, The Devil Wears Prada 2 and Verity.