 
Geo News

Anne Hathaway excites fans with new film poster 'Mother Mary'

Anne Hathaway to feature in 'Verity' and 'Devil Wears Prada 2' next

By
Geo News Digital Desk
|

December 02, 2025

Anne Hathaway to feature in Verity and Devil Wears Prada 2 next
Anne Hathaway to feature in 'Verity' and 'Devil Wears Prada 2' next 

Anne Hathaway has teased fans with a catchy poster of her upcoming movie, Mother Mary.

Taking it to Instagram, the Intern actress shared the glimpse of her look in the new film which gave an intense vibe.

She mentioned in the caption, “This is not a ghost story. This is not a love story. David Lowery’s Mother Mary.”

Hathaway confirmed that the first trailer of the film is coming out tomorrow on December 3.

The poster has increased excitement among fans who have flooded the comment section with their reactions.

“Absolutely can’t wait for this!! I’ve waited ages for some goodies”, wrote one fan.

Meanwhile, another commented, “That wasn’t on my bingo card but love it.”

A third Anne fan expressed that they really respect her craft and they are excited to see the new film considering all the challenges she had to go through while stepping into the role.

“The popstar we’ve loved since day one. we know a little about the challenge this role was for you and we’re sure we’ll love it just as much. I can’t wait to watch it the popstar we’ve loved since day one”, wrote one social media user.

The Dark Knight Rises actress has a lot of wonderful projects coming next year including Mother Mary, The Devil Wears Prada 2 and Verity.

More From Entertainment

Inside Harry Styles and Zoë Kravitz relaxed Roman getaway
Inside Harry Styles and Zoë Kravitz relaxed Roman getaway
Madelyn Cline shares working experience with Johnny Depp: 'Priceless'
Madelyn Cline shares working experience with Johnny Depp: 'Priceless'
Taylor Swift scores another milestone with eight-week no 1 run
Taylor Swift scores another milestone with eight-week no 1 run
Travis Barker collaborator Poorstacy's cause of death: Suicide?
Travis Barker collaborator Poorstacy's cause of death: Suicide?
Whoopi Goldberg breaks her silence on two-week absence from ‘The View'
Whoopi Goldberg breaks her silence on two-week absence from ‘The View'
Taylor Swift unveils 'The Final Show' featuring full TTPD set
Taylor Swift unveils 'The Final Show' featuring full TTPD set
'The Idea of You' star reveals his first reaction to script of ‘Masters of the Universe'
'The Idea of You' star reveals his first reaction to script of ‘Masters of the Universe'
Millie Bobby Brown officially marks key change amid ‘Stranger Things' success
Millie Bobby Brown officially marks key change amid ‘Stranger Things' success
Hilary Duff announces Vegas Valentine's weekend shows
Hilary Duff announces Vegas Valentine's weekend shows