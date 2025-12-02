Duchess Sophie finds strength in emotional meeting amid tragedy

The Duchess of Edinburgh warmed hearts and found some positivity during a special meeting as a tragic court case continues to barrel on.

Sophie, won the public with her grace and friendly demeanour while conducting her royal engagements, has had her name dragged in a court case about a tragic incident that occurred in 2023 due to a speeding officer in her motorcycle convoy escorting her.

Amid the upsetting circumstances, Sophie found joy as she made a visit to the Lighthouse Guildford to officially open the new community hub on Monday. The Duchess has been a patron of the charity, which provides creative projects that support, encourage, and empower the mums and babies in need.

During the visit, Sophie’s maternal side was put on display as she cooed and cuddled with adorable six-month-old Dottie Sumners. Dottie’s mum Lucy sat next to the royal and watched the interaction affectionately.

Sophie also met Aya and her eight-month-old daughter, Wateen, who are regulars at the centre’s playgroup.

Lady Louise and Earl James’s mum was seen interacting with the attendees at the event and helped wrap presents for Christmas, which had been donated by locals and corporations.

The engagement comes after never-before-shared details about Sophie’s reaction in the accident of 80-year-old Helen Holland were shared in an ongoing court case.

Helen was hit by an officer and sustained fatal injuries. When the accident occurred, Sophie wanted to break protocol and tried to leave her vehicle to rush towards Helen. At the time, the Duchess issued a statement expressing her heartfelt thoughts and prayers. Although she cannot comment on the matter given it is an open case.

Moreover, Sophie is not facing an accusations in the case.