Prince William eases Beatrice, Eugenie tensions with secret pact

Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie are still going through a turmoil as they maintain a comparatively low-profile as their future in the royal family appears bleak.

King Charles’s landmark decision for Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor had come from key support of Prince William, who has earned a prominent position in the Palace.

The heir to the throne has already been full-prepared to take on his destined role in a “moment’s notice” especially with the King’s ongoing cancer treatment. And even though William has a clear idea of what his reign looks like, he will make sure to protect his two cousins after suffering a tough time at the hands of their parents.

The future monarch, who has been setting up the groundwork for his reign, will make sure that Beatrice and Eugenie are shielded just like he performed the role when they were children, according to royal author Robert Jobson.

He penned in a piece for Hello! magazine in which he cites sources claiming that William is “weary of the hysteria around Andrew”.

“The outrage. The noise. The moral grandstanding. His position is direct: Beatrice and Eugenie must not be punished for their father’s alleged sins,” Jobson wrote.

“Necessary action was taken – by King Charles, in consultation with his eldest son and heir – and it had to be. This is not sentimentality. It is judgment. Accountability belongs to Andrew, not to his daughters.”

Jobson also recounted a previous interview when 13-year-old William stepped up to support his cousins. Before an 11-year-old Harry could make a cheeky comment about who was the good skier during the holiday, William had said his cousins, “improving” and “very good skiers”.

It seems that William is keeping that secret promise he made as an elder brother figure and continuing to shield them during their difficult time.