King Charles team makes public plea ahead of royal celebrations

King’s team issues annoucement for peace as royals will mark first Christmas sans Andrew, Fergie

By
A. Akmal
|

December 02, 2025

King Charles had been making some significant changes in the past year given his dedication towards an important mission.

The monarch had started with a vision when he was the heir to the throne with his charitable foundation in 1976 and he is following through with that idea into his reign. Charles has been a life-long advocate of the environment and sustainability had had laid the groundwork which had bloomed into fruitful accomplishments.

“Six historic places in the UK are cared for by The King's Foundation, where we deliver our education and cultural work,” it revealed. “15,000 students per year benefit from our Education and training programmes.”

Meanwhile, 35 countries have been impacted by the work to plan and build communities “with nature at their heart”.

As the King’s Foundation is set to mark its 35 years, the organisation shared that their “vision is a world where we live in harmony with nature to improve the wellbeing of people and the planet”.

It continued, “Across the world, we build sustainable communities through our placemaking projects and transform lives through our education programmes in traditional skills.”

Since the charity relies on donations, they urged for the public’s generosity to “help us transform more lives by becoming a regular giver”.

The announcement also comes ahead of the festive season, as the royal family will be gathering at Sandringham estate for the annual Christmas reunion.

The King and Queen Camilla are anticipated to be joined by the Prince and Princess of Wales and their three children, Prince Edward and Duchess Sophie along with Princess Anne and husband Sir Timothy Laurence.

It is unclear if Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie will be making an appearance as they are still welcome as royal events.

