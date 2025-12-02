Meghan Markle shuts down trolls with major win: 'going really well'

Meghan Markle's efforts paid off as she finally received good news after a series of setbacks ahead of 2026.

At the beginning of 2025, the Duchess of Sussex rebranded her lifestyle brand American Riviera Orchard to As Ever.

Throughout the year, Meghan promoted her products on social media, which often went out of stock within their launch, causing distress among fans.

Several critics attacked the Duchess for selling mediocre items at high prices.

It was said that it would be difficult for the former working royal to sustain in the market if she keeps getting negative reviews.

Now, an insider claimed that Meghan's As Ever has finally found its place, and it is going in a good direction.

As per Newsweek, "Everybody's really pleased that some of the gremlins that were there at the start - that are inevitable with any new business - seem to have been ironed out now... as it relates to things like supply chain, production, scalability, that sort of thing."

"It all seems to be in a pretty good place, but it's still a young business," added an insider.

Meghan has also been given advice to keep bringing improvements to her brand in order to attract customers on a wider range.

"It's going really, really well. It's starting to find its stride now," said the source about the Duchess of Sussex's major win.