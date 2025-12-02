Prince William takes charge of new mission amid silence on King's cancer

Prince William has been making strategies to save the monarchy in the coming years, especially during tough times for his father, King Charles.

Since February 2024, the monarch has been undertaking medical treatment for his undisclosed form of cancer.

Recently, Buckingham Palace has not provided any updates regarding the King's current health condition.

Amid this, the future King William is "determined" to bring needed changes in traditional royal protocols to stay relevant among the young generation.

Royal expert Hilary Fordwich told Fox News, "Prince William is most determined to modernise the monarchy, much of what we don’t see front and centre is actually rather critical in this moulding of the monarchy’s future image to ensure it remains relevant."

While working for the betterment of the Firm, the Prince of Wales is also a big advocate for the privacy of his family and their well-being,

Richard Fitzwilliams, another royal commentator, said, "Obviously, William and Catherine and their family are the future of the monarchy," but they are prioritising to give a normal childhood to their kids.

"As the monarchy changes and attempts to win back the support of the young, so it is important that William keeps the traditional aspects where Britain is unique and which attract so much fascination worldwide," Richard added.