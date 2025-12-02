 
Geo News

Prince William takes charge of new mission amid silence on King's cancer

King Charles is currently undergoing treatment for his undisclosed form of cancer

By
Geo News Digital Desk
|

December 02, 2025

Prince William takes charge of new mission amid silence on Kings cancer
Prince William takes charge of new mission amid silence on King's cancer

Prince William has been making strategies to save the monarchy in the coming years, especially during tough times for his father, King Charles.

Since February 2024, the monarch has been undertaking medical treatment for his undisclosed form of cancer. 

Recently, Buckingham Palace has not provided any updates regarding the King's current health condition.

Amid this, the future King William is "determined" to bring needed changes in traditional royal protocols to stay relevant among the young generation. 

Royal expert Hilary Fordwich told Fox News, "Prince William is most determined to modernise the monarchy, much of what we don’t see front and centre is actually rather critical in this moulding of the monarchy’s future image to ensure it remains relevant."

While working for the betterment of the Firm, the Prince of Wales is also a big advocate for the privacy of his family and their well-being,

Richard Fitzwilliams, another royal commentator, said, "Obviously, William and Catherine and their family are the future of the monarchy," but they are prioritising to give a normal childhood to their kids. 

"As the monarchy changes and attempts to win back the support of the young, so it is important that William keeps the traditional aspects where Britain is unique and which attract so much fascination worldwide," Richard added. 

More From Royals

King Charles team makes public plea ahead of royal celebrations
King Charles team makes public plea ahead of royal celebrations
Prince William, Kate Middleton say 'thank you' as 2025 comes to end
Prince William, Kate Middleton say 'thank you' as 2025 comes to end
Prince William eases Beatrice, Eugenie tensions with secret pact
Prince William eases Beatrice, Eugenie tensions with secret pact
Meghan Markle pens special message day before life-changing moment
Meghan Markle pens special message day before life-changing moment
Duchess Sophie finds strength in emotional meeting amid tragedy
Duchess Sophie finds strength in emotional meeting amid tragedy
King Charles forced to compromise in new deal with Andrew
King Charles forced to compromise in new deal with Andrew
Sarah Ferguson makes urgent statement to address new home rumours
Sarah Ferguson makes urgent statement to address new home rumours
Meghan Markle faces ultimate test before next career decision
Meghan Markle faces ultimate test before next career decision
Kensington Palace releases key update amid William, Harry latest conflict
Kensington Palace releases key update amid William, Harry latest conflict