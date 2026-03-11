 
Geo News

King Charles welcomes Caribbean leaders to St James's Palace

Royal Westminster Abbey ceremony was filled with music, dance, and speeches

By
Geo News Digital Desk
|

March 11, 2026

King Charles welcomes Caribbean leaders to St James’s Palace
King Charles welcomes Caribbean leaders to St James’s Palace 

King Charles welcomed senior political figures and Caribbean ministers to St James's Palace, where the monarch hosted a reception focusing on diplomatic ties across the Commonwealth.

Among those meeting the King was Yvette Cooper, who stepped into the role of Foreign Secretary in September 2025 following her time as Home Secretary. 

Photographs from the gathering captured the two deep in conversation, reflecting the importance of the UK’s relationship with Caribbean partners.

The meeting came just a day after a major royal appearance at Westminster Abbey, where the King and Queen joined senior members of the royal family for the annual Day service.

Around 1,800 guests filled the historic abbey for the 2026 celebration, organised by the Royal Commonwealth Society. 

The service also delivered memorable cultural moments. Composer Rekesh Chauhan unveiled the world premiere of the Commonwealth Symphony.

Students from the Royal Ballet School performed alongside dancers from Sapnay Entertainments Ltd.

Poetry also played its part, with Selina Tusitala Marsh presenting a specially written piece for the occasion. 

Palace caught Edward and Sophie cheering on athletes instead of royal stage
Palace caught Edward and Sophie cheering on athletes instead of royal stage
Princess to undergo life-saving surgery, shocking health update hits royal family
Princess to undergo life-saving surgery, shocking health update hits royal family
Zara and Mike Tindall step out for Cheltenham day one
Zara and Mike Tindall step out for Cheltenham day one
Sarah Ferguson forced in self-imposed exile: 'Fergie's lips are sealed'
Sarah Ferguson forced in self-imposed exile: 'Fergie's lips are sealed'
Princess Kate says 'I have got your back William' in heartfelt moment
Princess Kate says 'I have got your back William' in heartfelt moment
Andrew, Fergie take sigh of relief after Beatrice, Eugenie final decision
Andrew, Fergie take sigh of relief after Beatrice, Eugenie final decision
King Charles warned of 'nightmarish' scandal as dear royal comes under fire
King Charles warned of 'nightmarish' scandal as dear royal comes under fire
Beatrice, Eugenie royal homes next on list after Royal Lodge: ‘under review'
Beatrice, Eugenie royal homes next on list after Royal Lodge: ‘under review'