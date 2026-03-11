King Charles welcomes Caribbean leaders to St James’s Palace

King Charles welcomed senior political figures and Caribbean ministers to St James's Palace, where the monarch hosted a reception focusing on diplomatic ties across the Commonwealth.

Among those meeting the King was Yvette Cooper, who stepped into the role of Foreign Secretary in September 2025 following her time as Home Secretary.

Photographs from the gathering captured the two deep in conversation, reflecting the importance of the UK’s relationship with Caribbean partners.

The meeting came just a day after a major royal appearance at Westminster Abbey, where the King and Queen joined senior members of the royal family for the annual Day service.

Around 1,800 guests filled the historic abbey for the 2026 celebration, organised by the Royal Commonwealth Society.

The service also delivered memorable cultural moments. Composer Rekesh Chauhan unveiled the world premiere of the Commonwealth Symphony.

Students from the Royal Ballet School performed alongside dancers from Sapnay Entertainments Ltd.

Poetry also played its part, with Selina Tusitala Marsh presenting a specially written piece for the occasion.