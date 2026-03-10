Queen Camilla delivers striking call to action with 'shame must change sides'

Queen Camilla welcomed a host of high-profile guests to Buckingham Palace on Tuesday afternoon as she marked International Women’s Day.

A special reception celebrating the work of Women of the World, the organisation she proudly supports as its president.

The royal gathering brought together an impressive line-up of actors, activists and campaigners.

Among those greeting the Queen were Helen Mirren, Harriet Walter, Miriam Margolyes, Penny Lancaster, and Hannah Waddingham.

During her remarks, the Queen drew attention to a small but powerful badge pinned beside her WOW insignia.

The message read “shame must change sides,” shared with her by French campaigner Gisèle Pelicot, whom Camilla recently met for tea.

Reflecting on their meeting, the Queen praised Pelicot’s courage in speaking openly about violence against women and girls.

She noted that while laws can be rewritten, shifting public attitudes remains far more difficult and requires society to listen to survivors with empathy and support.

The afternoon also featured a light-hearted exchange when Miriam Margolyes, known to millions from the Harry Potter series, greeted Camilla warmly and asked her to pass along a message to King Charles.

The actress said admirers wished him a speedy recovery and urged him to ignore critics, prompting laughter from the Queen, who promised she would “do her best.”

Alongside the warm moments, Camilla addressed the stark reality faced by many women.

In her speech, she highlighted troubling statistics on domestic violence and harassment in the UK, stressing that the issue affects countless families and communities.