Meghan Markle shares sweet surprise for Women’s History Month 

March 10, 2026

Meghan Markle has added a dash of sweetness to Women’s History Month, surprising fans of her lifestyle brand with a thoughtful limited-time treat on Tuesday.

Through a newsletter from her brand As Ever, the Duchess of Sussex announced that customers placing qualifying orders this month will receive a complimentary chocolate bar created in collaboration with luxury chocolatier Compartés.

The special offer applies to purchases of $150 or more, with shoppers receiving one bar from the collection while supplies last. 

"As we celebrate Women’s History Month, we kept something special up our sleeve," the newsletter read. 

The exact flavour remains a mystery until the package arrives. 

Fans could get anything from rich dark chocolate layered with raspberry jam, silky white chocolate decorated with delicate floral sprinkles, or smooth milk chocolate paired with buttery shortbread cookie pieces. 

Meghan Markle’s chocolate surprise
                                                    Meghan Markle’s chocolate surprise

The assortment has already gained a loyal following, with previous batches reportedly selling out twice.

According to the brand’s message, the gesture is meant to feel personal and to enjoy at home or pass along to a woman who has made a meaningful impact. 

