 
Geo News

Rihanna hits new streaming milestone with 'Where Have You Been'

Rihanna dropped 'Where Have You Been' as a single from her sixth album 'Talk That Talk'

By
Geo News Digital Desk
|

December 02, 2025

Rihanna adds new fan-favourite track to billion club
Rihanna adds new fan-favourite track to billion club

Rihanna proves she’s still ruling the hearts of her fans despite not releasing a new album in almost a decade.

The Diamonds hitmaker has shown exactly where she’s been as another one of her songs, Where Have You Been, has just surpassed 1 billion streams on Spotify.

As of November 30, the track, from the album Talk That Talk, reached the milestone over a decade after its release, driven by sustained popularity on the platform.

It was originally released in 2012 as a single from the nine-time Grammy winner’s sixth album and became her 17th song to reach this milestone.

Rihanna hits new streaming milestone with Where Have You Been

As the 37-year-old singer and businesswoman bagged another major streaming milestone, fans quickly took to social media to celebrate her achievement.

One user raved on X (formerly Twitter), "Some artists chase trends, Rihanna just casually hits a billion while NOT releasing an album."

Another remarked, "Rihanna's consistency is truly inspiring. 17 songs reaching a billion streams shows her timeless appeal."

"Crazy how streaming makes some hits eternal while other equally good songs get buried," a third added.

All songs by Rihanna that surpassed 1 billion streams on Spotify:

The list of songs by Rihanna which entered the Spotify Billions Club are as follows:

  1. We Found Love
  2. This Is What You Came For
  3. Umbrella
  4. Love The Way You Lie
  5. Love On The Brain
  6. Diamonds
  7. Needed Me
  8. Stay
  9. Only Girl (In The World)
  10. Work
  11. S&M
  12. Don't Stop The Music
  13. Wild Thoughts (feat. Rihanna & Bryson Tiller)
  14. FourFiveSeconds
  15. The Monster
  16. Too Good
  17. Where Have You Been

It is pertinent to note that in 2023 the Barbadian beauty became the first female artist to have 10 of her songs reach one billion streams on spotify without releasing a new album in years.

When did Rihanna release her last album?

For the unversed, Rihanna's last album, Anti, was released on January 28, 2016. Since then, she has focused on her businesses and family but has released a few singles.

What is Rihanna's latest single?

Her most recent single is Lift Me Up from the Black Panther: Wakanda Forever soundtrack released in 2022.

Is Rihanna dropping a new album?

She has teased a new album, referred to as "R9," but its release date is not yet confirmed. The songstress, who shares three children with A$AP Rocky, has been working on new music and stated in early 2025 that she had "cracked it" and found the right sound for her next, unnamed album.

She described it as being "unexpected" and not commercial.

More From Entertainment

Jada Pinkett Smith and mystery behind alleged threats
Jada Pinkett Smith and mystery behind alleged threats
Sydney Sweeney heaps praise for ‘Housemaid' co-star Amanda Seyfried
Sydney Sweeney heaps praise for ‘Housemaid' co-star Amanda Seyfried
Hugh Jackman, Kate Hudson share their experience in ‘Song Sung Blue' video
Hugh Jackman, Kate Hudson share their experience in ‘Song Sung Blue'
Netflix prepares big surprises with new stories and specials
Netflix prepares big surprises with new stories and specials
Rihanna turns up temperature at Gotham Awards red carpet
Rihanna turns up temperature at Gotham Awards red carpet
Julia Roberts 2025 Gotham Awards Speech cut short for hilarious reason
Julia Roberts 2025 Gotham Awards Speech cut short for hilarious reason
50 Cent lays bare shocking truths in Diddy's documentary ‘Diddy The Reckoning'
50 Cent lays bare shocking truths in Diddy's documentary ‘Diddy The Reckoning'
‘Today' former anchor Matt Lauer soon to return to media?
‘Today' former anchor Matt Lauer soon to return to media?
George Clooney says his character 'Jay Kelly' is like 'Frankenstein'
George Clooney says his character 'Jay Kelly' is like 'Frankenstein'