Rihanna hits new streaming milestone with 'Where Have You Been'

Rihanna adds new fan-favourite track to billion club

Rihanna proves she’s still ruling the hearts of her fans despite not releasing a new album in almost a decade.

The Diamonds hitmaker has shown exactly where she’s been as another one of her songs, Where Have You Been, has just surpassed 1 billion streams on Spotify.

As of November 30, the track, from the album Talk That Talk, reached the milestone over a decade after its release, driven by sustained popularity on the platform.

It was originally released in 2012 as a single from the nine-time Grammy winner’s sixth album and became her 17th song to reach this milestone.

As the 37-year-old singer and businesswoman bagged another major streaming milestone, fans quickly took to social media to celebrate her achievement.

One user raved on X (formerly Twitter), "Some artists chase trends, Rihanna just casually hits a billion while NOT releasing an album."

Another remarked, "Rihanna's consistency is truly inspiring. 17 songs reaching a billion streams shows her timeless appeal."

"Crazy how streaming makes some hits eternal while other equally good songs get buried," a third added.

All songs by Rihanna that surpassed 1 billion streams on Spotify:

The list of songs by Rihanna which entered the Spotify Billions Club are as follows:

We Found Love This Is What You Came For Umbrella Love The Way You Lie Love On The Brain Diamonds Needed Me Stay Only Girl (In The World) Work S&M Don't Stop The Music Wild Thoughts (feat. Rihanna & Bryson Tiller) FourFiveSeconds The Monster Too Good Where Have You Been

It is pertinent to note that in 2023 the Barbadian beauty became the first female artist to have 10 of her songs reach one billion streams on spotify without releasing a new album in years.

When did Rihanna release her last album?

For the unversed, Rihanna's last album, Anti, was released on January 28, 2016. Since then, she has focused on her businesses and family but has released a few singles.

What is Rihanna's latest single?

Her most recent single is Lift Me Up from the Black Panther: Wakanda Forever soundtrack released in 2022.

Is Rihanna dropping a new album?

She has teased a new album, referred to as "R9," but its release date is not yet confirmed. The songstress, who shares three children with A$AP Rocky, has been working on new music and stated in early 2025 that she had "cracked it" and found the right sound for her next, unnamed album.

She described it as being "unexpected" and not commercial.