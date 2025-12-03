Demersal fishing banned across Perth, WA as iconic species face extinction risk

In a bid to protect the rare and vulnerable demersal fish species, Australia has decided to put a ban on commercial and recreational fishing across Perth and Western Australia.

To save the under threat fish species, a permanent ban will be imposed on commercial demersal fishing, along with a 50 percent reduction in catch for several other fisheries.

The Dhufish population is almost on the brink of collapse as its biomass was recorded to be only 7 per cent. For context, any biomass below 20 per cent means the species is at risk.

Starting on December 16, 2025, a permanent ban on commercial fishing will take effect, triggering a compulsory buyback of commercial fishing licenses.

Authorities have also planned to impose a 21-month ban on recreational fishing of demersal fish species that will last until September 2027.

The Fisheries Minister Jackie Jarvis has said that a 50 percent catch limit on commercial fishing will be imposed in the Pilbara, Kimberley and South Coast regions.

Jarvis said, “The critical situation demands that we act now and this is exactly what we have done.”

The Western Australia Fishing Industry Council (WAFIC) CEO Melissa Haslam has expressed concerns over such drastic measures, stating, “We are in a state of shock.”