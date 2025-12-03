YouTube Recap 2025: Explore top creators, podcasts, songs

December 03, 2025
YouTube has officially entered the year-end recap arena with the launch of its new YouTube “Recap” feature, a direct competitor to Spotify wrap.
Launched on December 2, the feature gives users a personalized, shareable summary of their 2025 watch history.
Similar to other platforms’ annual summaries, YouTube Recap generates up to 12 cards providing details a user’s top channels, evolving interests, and even assigns a viewer “personality type” such as “Adventure” or “Creative Spirit.”
The recap is accessible through the YouTube homepage or the “You” tab on both mobile and desktop.
In addition to the personalised recap, YouTube unveiled its 2025 “End of Year” lists, revealing the top trends, creators, and content that defined the platform.
Top Creators list include:
As per YouTube short, top songs are:
The list is based on in-country views of songs that debuted in 2025 or saw major growth over the year. The platform included official music videos, lyric videos, and art track videos.
The list include:
The rollout begins in the U.S., with a global expansion expected throughout the week.