YouTube Recap 2025: Explore top creators, podcasts, songs

YouTube has officially entered the year-end recap arena with the launch of its new YouTube “Recap” feature, a direct competitor to Spotify wrap.

Launched on December 2, the feature gives users a personalized, shareable summary of their 2025 watch history.

Similar to other platforms’ annual summaries, YouTube Recap generates up to 12 cards providing details a user’s top channels, evolving interests, and even assigns a viewer “personality type” such as “Adventure” or “Creative Spirit.”

The recap is accessible through the YouTube homepage or the “You” tab on both mobile and desktop.

In addition to the personalised recap, YouTube unveiled its 2025 “End of Year” lists, revealing the top trends, creators, and content that defined the platform.

Top Creators

Top Creators list include:

MrBeast

CaylusBlox

IShowSpeed

Double Date

Cadel and Mia

Charlie Kirk

Law by Mike

CoryxKenshin

Zack D. Films

Outdoor Boys

Top Podcasts

Top Podcasts are:

The Joe Rogan Experience

KILL TONY

Good Mythical Morning

Rotten Mango

The MeidasTouch Podcast

48 Hours

Shawn Ryan Show

Smosh Reads Reddit Stories

This Past Weekend w/ Theo Von

The Diary Of A CEO

Top songs on shorts

As per YouTube short, top songs are:

"YOUR WAY’S BETTER" - Forrest Frank

"Passo Bem Solto (Slowed)" - ATLXS

"Rock That Body" - Black Eyed Peas

"Pretty Little Baby" - Connie Francis

"chess" - Joyful

"Anxiety" - Doechii

"Doot Doot (6 7)" - Skrilla

"Soda Pop" - Saja Boys (KPop Demon Hunters Cast)

"Confess your love" - Jiandro (feat. ola.wav)

"Ocean Eyes" - Billie Eilish

Top songs

The list is based on in-country views of songs that debuted in 2025 or saw major growth over the year. The platform included official music videos, lyric videos, and art track videos.

The list include:

Die With A Smile" - Bruno Mars, Lady Gaga

"APT." - ROSÉ, Bruno Mars

"Golden" - HUNTR/X (KPop Demon Hunters Cast)

"Soda Pop" - Saja Boys (KPop Demon Hunters Cast)

"Your Idol" - Saja Boys (KPop Demon Hunters Cast)

"El Mayor de los Ranas" - Victor Valverde, Jr Torres

"How It’s Done" - HUNTR/X (KPop Demon Hunters Cast)

"Ordinary" - Alex Warren

"Luther" - Kendrick Lamar, SZA

"tv off" - Kendrick Lamar

The rollout begins in the U.S., with a global expansion expected throughout the week.