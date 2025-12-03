 
Geo News

YouTube Recap 2025: Explore top creators, podcasts, songs

YouTube launches ‘Recap’ feature, challenging Spotify wrapped

By
Geo News Digital Desk
|

December 03, 2025

YouTube Recap 2025: Explore top creators, podcasts, songs
YouTube Recap 2025: Explore top creators, podcasts, songs

YouTube has officially entered the year-end recap arena with the launch of its new YouTube “Recap” feature, a direct competitor to Spotify wrap.

Launched on December 2, the feature gives users a personalized, shareable summary of their 2025 watch history.

Similar to other platforms’ annual summaries, YouTube Recap generates up to 12 cards providing details a user’s top channels, evolving interests, and even assigns a viewer “personality type” such as “Adventure” or “Creative Spirit.”

The recap is accessible through the YouTube homepage or the “You” tab on both mobile and desktop.

In addition to the personalised recap, YouTube unveiled its 2025 “End of Year” lists, revealing the top trends, creators, and content that defined the platform.

Top Creators

Top Creators list include:

  • MrBeast
  • CaylusBlox
  • IShowSpeed
  • Double Date
  • Cadel and Mia
  • Charlie Kirk
  • Law by Mike
  • CoryxKenshin
  • Zack D. Films
  • Outdoor Boys
  • Top Podcasts
  • Top Podcasts are:
  • The Joe Rogan Experience
  • KILL TONY
  • Good Mythical Morning
  • Rotten Mango
  • The MeidasTouch Podcast
  • 48 Hours
  • Shawn Ryan Show
  • Smosh Reads Reddit Stories
  • This Past Weekend w/ Theo Von
  • The Diary Of A CEO

Top songs on shorts

As per YouTube short, top songs are:

  • "YOUR WAY’S BETTER" - Forrest Frank
  • "Passo Bem Solto (Slowed)" - ATLXS
  • "Rock That Body" - Black Eyed Peas
  • "Pretty Little Baby" - Connie Francis
  • "chess" - Joyful
  • "Anxiety" - Doechii
  • "Doot Doot (6 7)" - Skrilla
  • "Soda Pop" - Saja Boys (KPop Demon Hunters Cast)
  • "Confess your love" - Jiandro (feat. ola.wav)
  • "Ocean Eyes" - Billie Eilish

Top songs

The list is based on in-country views of songs that debuted in 2025 or saw major growth over the year. The platform included official music videos, lyric videos, and art track videos.

The list include:

  • Die With A Smile" - Bruno Mars, Lady Gaga
  • "APT." - ROSÉ, Bruno Mars
  • "Golden" - HUNTR/X (KPop Demon Hunters Cast)
  • "Soda Pop" - Saja Boys (KPop Demon Hunters Cast)
  • "Your Idol" - Saja Boys (KPop Demon Hunters Cast)
  • "El Mayor de los Ranas" - Victor Valverde, Jr Torres
  • "How It’s Done" - HUNTR/X (KPop Demon Hunters Cast)
  • "Ordinary" - Alex Warren
  • "Luther" - Kendrick Lamar, SZA
  • "tv off" - Kendrick Lamar

The rollout begins in the U.S., with a global expansion expected throughout the week. 

More From Viral

Former Lakers player Elden ‘Easy E' Campbell dies at 57, tributes pour in
Former Lakers player Elden ‘Easy E' Campbell dies at 57, tributes pour in
Serena Williams ends comeback frenzy with blunt 10-word post: Here's what to know
Serena Williams ends comeback frenzy with blunt 10-word post: Here's what to know
What time does Spotify Wrapped come out? Everything you need to know
What time does Spotify Wrapped come out? Everything you need to know
Ajax allows only 'one' fan into rearranged match
Ajax allows only 'one' fan into rearranged match
Donald Trump's MRI results made public as White House rejects health rumors video
Donald Trump's MRI results made public as White House rejects health rumors
Elon Musk predicts war in 10 years: Find out what Grok's analysis uncovers
Elon Musk predicts war in 10 years: Find out what Grok's analysis uncovers
Chernobyl fungus feeding on nuclear radiation offers unique opportunity for humans
Chernobyl fungus feeding on nuclear radiation offers unique opportunity for humans
IShowSpeed goes viral after conquering world's tallest waterslide in Qatar
IShowSpeed goes viral after conquering world's tallest waterslide in Qatar
Robin Smith, England Cricket hero, dies unexpectedly at 62
Robin Smith, England Cricket hero, dies unexpectedly at 62