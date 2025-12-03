Here's what India's Sanchar Saathi app can and cannot fix

India's mandatory preloading of its Sanchar Saathi app has drawn widespread public and political ire from major smartphone makers like Apple, and while users would reportedly have the option to delete it, as per Union Minister for Communications Jyotiraditya Scindia, Indian smartphone users are wondering what the app is actually capable of.

Although opposition leaders labelled the Sanchar Saathi app ‘dystopian’ and a tool for ‘snooping’ on citizens, the communications ministry claimed that the app would protect citizens from purchasing counterfeit handsets and facilitate reporting suspected misuse of telecom resources.

What can Sanchar Saathi fix?

According to cybersecurity experts, the Sanchar Saathi app is effective in tackling issues related to fake handsets. "The Sanchar Saathi and SIM-binding mandates are excellent at solving 'mass volume' fraud," said Vijender Yadav, the CEO of Accops, while pointing out that it does not address ‘authorised fraud,’ where users may be complicit or coerced.

What can Sanchar Saathi app not solve?

Regarding the incompetence of the Sanchar Saathi app, mFilterIt CEO Amit Relan noted that while this measure addresses low-end fraud, it does not prevent SIM-swap or social engineering fraud. "They don’t fully address account takeover via phishing, malware, or OTP-stealing apps," he explained.

While the telecommunications department aims to curb cyber fraud, experts stress that sophisticated fraud techniques require additional layers of controls to combat threats.

Notwithstanding the pros and cons of the Sanchar Saathi app, critics like Congress MP Priyanka Gandhi Vadra argued that it signifies a step towards a dictatorial regime in the country.