Matthew Perry's parents submit furious letter to court following actor's death

'Friends' actor's parents make special request to the court in letter

Friends famed Matthew Perry’s parents are still grieving their child’s tragic death even after two years.

Perry passed away in October 2023 due to accidental drowning caused by acute effects of Ketamine.

Dr. Salvador Placensia was among the five people who was convicted of crime relating to his passing.

His parents recently submitted a furious letter to court expressing their grief and anger towards all those responsible for actor’s death.

The letter read, “How do you measure grief? Can you possibly provide any rational accounting? The bottom falling out? Yes, that.”

“Here was a life so entwined with ours and held aloft sometimes with duct tape and bailing wire, with anything that might keep that big terrible thing from killing our first-born son, and our hearts with him.”

"And then those greedy jackals come out of the dark, and all the effort is for naught; it all crashes down."

The parents mentioned in the letter that Matthew’s struggle and story moved so many people and he deserved a third act. “It was ..in the planning. And then, those jackals.”

As per Rolling Stone, the letter submitted to court further stated, “A doctor whose life is devoted to helping people? What ever were you thinking? How long did you possibly see supplying Matthew countless doses without his death to eventually follow? Did you care? Did you think?”

Towards the end, the parents asked the court to extend the sentence of the doctor so that he can think of his actions for a long time.