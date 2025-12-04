Prince Harry angers fans with 'shameful' act amid life-threatening state

Prince Harry, who apparently aimed to make it to the positive headlines with his latest appearance, found himself in a tough spot.

For the unversed, the Duke of Sussex participated in a skit on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert, and also lip-synced to a popular soundbite from The Great British Bake Off.

Although the show must be pre-recorded, it has faced backlash after reports revealed that Meghan Markle's father, Thomas Markle, is in critical condition.

Earlier, Thomas Jr told The Daily Mail, "I took dad to a hospital close to our home, and they did various scans, and the doctors said his life was in imminent danger.

"They raced us by ambulance, with the sirens going, to a much bigger hospital in the centre of the city. My dad has undergone emergency surgery."

Thomas made an emotional plea to the Duchess of Sussex to show "compassion" towards the 81-year-old father, who is fighting for his life.

Amid the life-threatening situation, Harry's comedy with Stephen Colbert left fans angry.

Taking to social media, one wrote, "So Harry thinks it’s normal to do a comedy skit whilst his father-in-law lies in intensive care, in imminent danger, awaiting surgery? Shameful, embarrassing behaviour."

"What a total EMBARRASSMENT Prince Harry has become. It's actually really sad to see," another fan penned.