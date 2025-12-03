Meghan Markle speaks of celebrating Christmas with royals, Britons in UK

Meghan Markle has finally revealed her thoughts about celebrating Christmas with Britons in the UK as her new special With Love, Meghan: Holiday Celebration finally dropped on Netflix.

The Duchess of Sussex left Britons surprised as she shared her thoughts on celebrating the Chrismas in the UK, revealing that she keeps the royal tradition alive even in the US.

Harry's wife brings plenty of holiday cheer for viewers to her special, but one of them really belongs to the royal family.

In the show, Meghan and hospitality expert and author Will Guidara are seen customising "Christmas crackers," in a subtle nod to the British tradition that the Sussexes keep alive for their two children, Prince Archie, 6, and Princess Lilibet, 4.

The royal family is known to use crackers at their Christmas lunch at Sandringham, with the late Queen Elizabeth reportedly loving the corny jokes inside.

Breaking her silence on Christmas with Britons, Meghan said, “Living in the U.K., it’s just such a big part of [ the culture over there]."

Recalling the moments, the Duchess added, "Typically, people cross their arms and do it. They sit around the table, and they all pull at the same time...It does feel really connected and sweet."

She also opened up about her experience with Harry's family and the people of the UK, saying: "The way that I started to know them was that they would always have a fortune cookie-sized joke or riddle and something sweet [inside]."

She reveals the trinkets she's putting in each one: a lavender roller ball for Lilibet (“she likes trying to be a grown-up lady at the moment”), red goodies and tiny burger charms for Archie (“he loves the color red”) and a “little love letter” for Harry.

Meghan shared the clip on her official Instagram.

Prince Harry even makes a brief cameo towards the end of the hour, sharing a sweet kiss with his wife as he helps himself to some of the treats in their kitchen.