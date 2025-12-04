Meghan Markle’s family hit with health setback: ‘emergency surgery’

Meghan Markle seemed to have found herself in an upsetting predicament as she received heartbreaking news about her immediate family.

The Duchess of Sussex, who is mum to Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet, has strained familial relations except for her mother, Doria Ragland. Meghan has been estranged from her father and half-siblings since before her wedding to Prince Harry and hasn’t communicated with them over the years.

Even with the rift, it is a sad news for Meghan that her father was hospitalised for an emergency on Tuesday as his life was in imminent danger.

Thomas Markle Sr, who moved to the Philippines this year, was taken to an intensive care unit, as his son shared the news in a statement on Wednesday.

“I took dad to a hospital close to our home and they did various scans and the doctors said his life was in imminent danger,” his son Thomas Jnr told the Daily Mail.

“They raced us by ambulance, with the sirens going, to a much bigger hospital in the centre of the city. My dad has undergone emergency surgery. I would ask everyone around the world to keep him in their thoughts.”

Meghan’s father underwent around three hours of surgery on Wednesday and there is another surgery to take place on Thursday to remove a blood clot.

Before Prince Harry and Meghan’s wedding, the bride’s father suffered two heart attacks, which is why he couldn’t fly to the wedding. King Charles had to step in and walked Meghan down the aisle at St George’s Chapel, Windsor Castle in 2018.

It remains to be seen if Meghan would be taking a page out of Prince Harry and reach out to her father during such a critical time in their lives.