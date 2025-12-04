King Charles, Queen Camilla honour key guests at German State Banquet

Buckingham Palace released an important highlight from one of the major events of the year as the royal family gathered at Windsor Castle.

King Charles and Queen Camilla welcomed the President Frank-Walter Steinmeier and the First Lady Elke Büdenbender at the glittering State Banquet held on Wednesday evening in the St George’s Hall.

An official portrait was shared after the King had delivered an moving speech about “deep friendship” between Germany and the UK.

“This evening, The King and Queen hosted a State Banquet at Windsor Castle, in honour of Federal President Frank-Walter Steinmeier and Ms. Büdenbender,” the message read alongside the post.

Steinmeier was sat next to the Princess of Wales and King Charles, meanwhile the Prince of Wales and Queen Camilla sat on either side of the President’s wife.

The seating arrangements follow a strict royal tradition in which married couples are seated in diagonals to encourage conversation and strengthen diplomatic relations during the key event. Moreover, in honour of their guests, the royal family was decked out in the finest jewels and gowns.

The State visit coincides with the festive season and hence the décor and setting also had a touch of Christmas in the arrangements. Charles mentioned that placing the Christmas tree was originally a German tradition. It was placed for the first time in the UK in Windsor in 1800, brought by Queen Charlotte, the German wife of George III.

Furthermore, during his speech, King Charles acknowledged that the two nations “experienced the darkest of times, and the most terrible consequences of conflict”. Now, decades later, “the acknowledgment of past suffering has become the basis for an honest friendship, renewed and redoubled”.