King Charles raises serious concerns for Archie, Lilibet future 'horror'

King Charles is not stepping back from shedding light on an important issue, which is putting the future of the younger generation, including his grandchildren, at risk.

The monarch made an appearance in a new ITV documentary, Steve Backshall’s Royal Arctic Challenge, emphasising the need to take urgent action to save the world from the destruction of climate change.

William and Harry's father was not satisfied with the response of policymakers towards the warnings given by scientists amid back-to-back natural disasters.

Hello! reported the King, "This is the problem, isn't it? Why is it taking so long? By which time it is almost too late to rectify. That's my great worry about it, because you get to a tipping point. Which is what all the scientists have been talking about."

Charles believes that immediate measures from world leaders will save the masses; however, in some regions, initiatives addressing the climate crisis have been introduced but are neglected by others.

The notable part of his appearance was the King's concerning remarks for his grandchildren, Prince George, Princess Charlotte, Prince Louis, Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet.

"The whole point, I have always felt, is to improve it for people, so they don’t have a ghastly legacy of horror to have to deal with. That's why I spent all these years, because I don't want to be accused by my grandchildren of not doing anything about it. That is the key," King Charles stated.