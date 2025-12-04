Prince Harry teases surprise late show return with Stephen Colbert

Prince Harry is hinting at an unexpected return to late-night TV.

The Duke of Sussex, 41, is set to join The Late Show with Stephen Colbert on December 3 — and he helped unveil the appearance in a playful social media skit with the host.

In the video, Harry sits in the guest chair while he and Colbert lip-sync to a popular Great British Bake Off sound bite. Channeling co-host Alison Hammond, Harry asked, “If you were treated like a king for a day, what would you want me to do for you?”

Colbert, mimicking baker Mark Lutton, replied, “Bake for me probably?”

Harry fires back in mock confusion: “You want me to do what?”

“Bake,” Colbert repeated, prompting Harry to mishear again: “Beg?”

After several back-and-forth attempts — “Bake. B-A-K-E. Bake,” Colbert insists — Harry finally breaks into Hammond’s signature laugh and says, “Oh bake!”

The clip was posted on The Late Show’s Instagram account, and Meghan Markle later reshared it on her Stories.

Harry has joined Colbert before, including a January 2023 appearance where he opened up about the “cathartic” process of writing Spare.

During that interview, he spoke about his military service, the global obsession with the royal family, and how the late Princess Diana might view today’s circumstances.

Harry also reflected on his strained relationship with Prince William, saying, “We wouldn't have got to this moment,” and adding there was “no way that the distance between my brother and I would be the same” if their mother were alive.

In recent years, the brothers’ rift has widened following Harry and Meghan’s move to California and the couple’s high-profile media projects.

Efforts to reconnect have surfaced, including Harry’s reported offer to share his official schedule and his September reunion with King Charles — described by a former royal aide as “a massive step in the right direction.”