King Charles brings monarchy back in positive light with powerful speech

King Charles did not let the royal family suffer anymore after back-to-back scandals and controversies which surrounded them in 2025.

The royals welcomed German President Frank-Walter Steinmeier and the First Lady Elke Büdenbender on Wednesday, December 3rd.

First, the special guests were greeted by the Prince and Princess of Wales at Heathrow Airport. Then, the traditional welcome ceremony was held for them at Windsor.

Last night, the monarch and the key royal family members hosted a lavish State Banquet at St George’s Hall.

The King delivered a powerful speech, honouring the officials from Germany, strengthening diplomatic ties and putting the royal family in a positive light.

Some parts of Charles's address read, "Our partnership continues to adapt to new times. We now find ourselves at the forefront of a global transformation - the search for a way of living that is at once prosperous, humane and sustainable."

"Here, as elsewhere, Britain and Germany stand shoulder to shoulder – guided not only by technology and science, but by conscience."

He said that the Britons and Germans are united as they practice "democracy, freedom and the Rule of Law."

The monarch celebrated the "deep friendship" shared between the two countries, a significant message for anti-monarchists, highlighting the royals' crucial role in fostering foreign connections.