Duchess Sophie proudly shows new honours in German State Banquet

Duchess Sophie exuded grace and elegance as she stepped alongside members of the royal family for the German State Banquet held in honour of President Frank-Walter Steinmeier and First Lady Elke Büdenbender.

Prince Edward and Sophie, who have risen up the ranks into a prominent position in the royal family, were attending the important event at St George’s Hall at Windsor on Wednesday evening. They joined Prince William, Kate Middleton, Princess Anne and Duchess of Gloucester to welcome the German dignitaries and diplomats.

Meanwhile, King Charles and Queen Camilla escorted the guest of the hour to the dining hall where the lavish dinner was prepared with festive décor in the backdrop.

For the event, the Duchess of Edinburgh had chosen a classic look with the Debutante Gown in Classic Navy Blue from Suzannah London’s Atelier Collection. The elegant black dress allowed her honours to shine through which she had pinned on for the evening.

Sophie wore her yellow ribbon with the Royal Family Order of King Charles III, which she received in July. The Royal Orders are traditionally given to senior women of the royal family in recognition of their service to the monarch.

She paired the ensemble with Aquamarine Tiara, which she has worn many times before. The Wessex tiara is a bespoke piece which is reportedly worth £1 million and can convert into a statement necklace.