Meghan Markle finally forgives father after serious health woes?

Meghan Markle, who had been in the midst of celebrating the release of her holiday special on Netflix and possible update for As Ever, received an unexpected news that could change everything for the Duchess of Sussex.

Prince Harry has not shied away from expressing his willingness to move towards a reconciliation with his family and has actively been making efforts placate the rift with his father King Charles. Although, the efforts only began when he received a call from his estranged father, revealing his cancer diagnosis back in 2024.

It seems that Meghan could be taking motivated by her husband’s action to finally take a leap of faith and reach out to her own estranged father, Thomas Markle Sr, who had been hit by a serious health emergency, miles away in Philippines.

The father and daughter fell out, just a few months before the Sussex royal wedding in 2018, and has remained estranged from him since.

It was revealed by Meghan’s half-brother, Thomas Markle Jnr, that the 81-year-old was rushed to the hospital as his life was in “imminent danger”.

They were rushed to a much bigger hospital after running scans at a nearby one and underwent an emergency surgery on Wednesday night. Another surgery is scheduled for next day to remove a blood clot.

It is possible that the former Suits actress would reconsider her stance and fulfill a dying wish for her own father. Prince Harry has reportedly been making efforts to one day be able to bring his children, Prince Archie, six, and Princess Lilibet, four.

Meghan Markle father’s dying wish for Archie, Lilibet

During an interview with Good Morning Britain in 2023, Thomas Markle made a heartbreaking statement about not being able to meet his grandchildren.

“I’m heartbroken. I am very upset. This is a cruel thing to do to a grandparent – to deny the right to see a grandchild. In California I can actually sue to see them but I don't want to do that.”

Thomas Markle Sr health update

Meanwhile, Meghan’s half-sister, Samantha, noted that their father is “literally fighting for his life”.

She added that he is “a strong man, but he has been through so much” and hopes he is “strong enough to survive this” especially since he had been through two heart attacks, a stroke and an earthquake.