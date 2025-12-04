King Charles, Queen Camilla's breakfast stole German President's heart

King Charles and Queen Camilla gave a warm and personal farewell to German President Frank-Walter Steinmeier and his wife, Elke Büdenbender with a good breakfast.

The President pulled out all the stops in his farewell, lavishing thanks on the King and praising the “good breakfast” at Windsor Castle.

Posing for a final photograph, Steinmeier and King Charles exchanged heartfelt compliments over the whirlwind 24 hours together.

“You were so generous, inviting us and hosting us overnight,” said Steinmeier.

“We had a good breakfast and a wonderful banquet yesterday.” His wife added: “It was really so wonderful.”

“And we will never forget it,” concluded the President, rounding off a farewell that blended formal state protocol with genuine warmth.

Charles and Camilla waved their guests off from the inner hall of Windsor Castle, staying at the door until the limousine disappeared, marking a heartfelt close to the visit.

The farewell followed a moving morning at St George’s Chapel, where the Steinmeiers laid flowers at the late Queen Elizabeth II’s tomb, a gesture customary for visiting heads of state.

President Steinmeier, who attended the Queen’s funeral in 2022, paid tribute, calling her “your most gracious queen, and a true friend and shining example to us.”

The couple also joined King Charles and Queen Camilla at a Big Help Out reception celebrating community volunteering.

Hand prints drawn by King Charles, Queen Camilla, and German President.

The royal and presidential pairs got hands on at the reception, creating paper handprints to symbolise “lending a hand” through volunteering.

Gifts flowed too, including copies of The Gruffalo by German illustrator Axel Scheffler, while the four couldn’t resist fussing over Jenny and Arnie, the adorable guide dog puppies in training.

Queen Camilla at Big Help Out reception

Amid the bustling charity displays, Queen Camilla guided Ms Büdenbender through the exhibits, calling them “brilliant,” while a comical moment saw the King and President Steinmeier unexpectedly face each other, prompting shared laughter.