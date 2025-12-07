Kristen Stewart passes ruthless statement about the current situation of showbiz

Kristen Stewart opens about the struggles she faced to direct first film

Kristen Stewart has shared his opinion about the current situation of entertainment industry.

The 35-year-old lashed out at the ongoing functionality of showbiz. According to her, the industry requires a complete disruption only then it will benefit.

She told in a recent interview how she fought to direct her new film The Chornology of Water for almost a year.

The Twilight star believes that there is a need of "system break".

Stewart told The New York Times, “We’re in a pivotal nexus, because I think we’re ready for a full system break. I mean that across the board and also specific to the world that I live in, the entertainment industry.”

Kristen thinks that “we need to start stealing our movies”.

“I’m so appreciative of every union. Trust me, we would not survive without them. But some of the terms and rules and structures we’ve set up have created unbelievable barriers for artists to express themselves.”

The Love Lies Bleeding star revealed that it is very hard to make movies nowadays that aren’t very big budgeted or have a blockbuster element.

Kristen is looking forward to make another movie and she is hopeful that it would be a hit.

“People can think, ‘Of course this psycho is saying that’, but I think it’s possible”, she said.