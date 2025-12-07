Sydney Sweeney reflects on 'really hard' times in career amid backlash

Sydney Sweeney battled brutal criticism this year after jeans ad

Sydney Sweeney has dealt with her fair share of tough phases in her acting career, and she revealed the only reason she kept going.

The 28-year-old actress noted that aspiring actors should only pursue the profession if they love it and as long as they love it.

The Euphoria alum is currently promoting her new movie, The Housemaid, and she has recently faced major blows to her career as people boycotted her recent releases after the American Eagle campaign controversy.

Speaking about what she has learnt from her experience as a young actress, Sweeney told People Magazine, "You gotta love it a lot, because it's really hard, and you're going to be told 'no' more than you're gonna be told 'yes.’”

The Christy star went on to add that passion for acting, and loving it to the “core”, is extremely important because that makes you able to deal with rejectio,n which is a lot in this career path.

Naturally, Sweeney had the passion to continue striving for perfection and eventually breaking through in major roles, as being an actress was her childhood dream.

Alongside famous movies and shows, the Anyone But You actress now has production credits to her name.