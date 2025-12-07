Penny Lancaster opens up on decades-long love with Rod Stewart

Penny Lancaster broke down in tears as she shared the story of her life with Rod Stewart in a new BBC festive special.

The 54-year-old star recalled their journey from their first meeting in 1999 when she was a student to building a blended family and a 25-year marriage with the 80-year-old rocker.

Penny revealed that Rod only called her nine months after they first exchanged numbers, leaving everyone stunned.

The music icon’s band leader, Carmine Appice, kept her number until Rod was ready after his divorce.

“He was an absolute gentleman… he didn’t think I was in the right position,” Rod said, joking that he should have fired Carmine.

The couple married in 2007 after welcoming their first son, Alistair, in 2005, and their second, Aiden, in 2011.

However, Penny also opened up about joining Rod’s big family, which included children from previous relationships.

She admitted that was tricky at first, with kids of different ages, but over time they grew close. “We got to a place that I never thought I would get to with them.”

Rod joined his wife and added, “The kids adore her now, they look for her for advice.”

The couple also recalled a touching moment meeting Pope Francis in 2018, as Penny described the encounter as powerful, saying it felt like “all our destiny.”

Moreover, Rod went on sharing the secret to their lasting love, highlighting honesty and understanding. “We do not argue before we go to bed…

real men say sorry, that’s what they do,” he said, visibly emotional.

The interview gave a heartfelt look at the love, respect, and patience that have kept Penny Lancaster and Rod Stewart together.