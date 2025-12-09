Jason Isaacs shares future plans after ‘The White Lotus' Golden Globes nom

Jason Isaacs shares future work plans

Jason Isaacs is stepping back into work after earning his first-ever Golden Globes nomination for his performance in The White Lotus Season 3.

The British actor, who has been praised for his gripping portrayal of Tim Ratliff, a white-collar criminal with a dangerously crafty persona, is not taking a break at all.

For Isaacs, the nomination marks a major milestone, but he’s even more excited about being back on set again.

He admitted that while the publicity tour surrounding the hit HBO series was an incredible experience, spending months promoting a show isn’t where his real passion lies.

“I was thrilled to go back to work because we all spent the better part of the year doing publicity [for The White Lotus]. And while I’m really privileged and proud to be part of the show, that’s not what I do for a living,” he said.

Getting back into character work reminded him why he’s here in the first place.

“So, I’ve just done three films back-to-back. And I feel excited again, energised about what it is I’m supposed to do, which is tell stories.”

That renewed energy comes with a busy schedule.

Isaacs revealed he’s heading to New York soon, describing the upcoming plans modestly as “a bunch of boring stuff.”

Yet, beneath that humble tone, it’s clear he’s in demand and eager to collaborate. “I’m meeting various people through this work,” he shared.

As for what audiences can look forward to next, Isaacs has wrapped three upcoming films.

He recently completed Victorian Psycho in Dublin. Then came Eleven Days, directed by Peter Landesman and featuring fellow Golden Globe nominees Diego Luna and Rhea Seehorn.

Most recently, he reunited with Gillian Anderson for The Julia Set after previously working together on The Salt Path, an experience he described as “lovely.”

With awards recognition now fueling fresh excitement and new projects lined up, Isaacs is stepping confidently into a career moment fans will be eager to watch unfold.