David Corenswet faces backlash over ‘tone-deaf' comment

David Corenswet faces backlash over ‘tone-deaf' sexist comment

David Corenswet and Jonathan Bailey were paired up for a chat about their box office achievements, Superman and Wicked.

The Hollywood heartthrobs bonded quickly over the similarities in their roles.

Sitting down for Variety’s Actors on Actor the two chatted about both having kissing scenes while being levitating, Corenswet with Rachel Brosnahan as Clark and Lois in Superman and Bailey with Cynthia Erivo as Fieyro and Elphaba in Wicked: For Good.

During the conversation, Corenswet complimented Bailey for being able to preserve his "masculinity" while being lifted up by a woman.

"You had the bigger challenge. You are carried by Cynthia. She’s levitating you," he said. "Every man out there would think, There’s no way you can look masculine and powerful and in control when you’re being levitated by a woman."

On his comment Bailey seemed clueless but then quickly said that it was his "greatest privilege."

Corenswet continued, "You somehow, in that moment, when she’s lifting you by your arms…You somehow maintain your masculinity. It was amazing. Well done, mate. ‘Cause it’s a lot easier when you get to carry the girl."

Bailey in reply seemed uncomfortable, however he went on to gush about his female co-stars saying, “It was a total honour. And also, I mean, listen. I’d be carried by both Cynthia and Ari for the rest of my life if I could be. What a treat to be able to come and do my bit, but also to share a moment like that."

Once the part of interview went viral, fans on X (formerly Twitter) slammed Corenswet comment’s on “maintaining masculinity” as “tone-deaf.”

“This video has completely turned me off from David Corenswet but at least Jonny did the absolute best at redirecting it to praise the girls,” wrote a fan.

Added another fan, "Jonathan Bailey wanting to queen out about both of them having a levitating kiss and David Corenswet ruining the moment by making a strange comment about masculinity.”

Apart from the awkward moment the fans enjoyed the rest of the interview due to adorable bonding between both the stars.