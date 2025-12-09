Joe Jonas turns parallel parking fail into comedy gold

Joe Jonas unintentionally delivered New York City some fresh street-side entertainment when a routine parking attempt turned into a viral TikTok moment.

A tiktoker captured the singer trying to parallel park on a Manhattan block and posted the clip with the caption, “I love New York because I’ve been watching Joe Jonas parallel park for the last 7 minutes,” set humorously to the Jonas Brothers hit Burnin’ Up.

The lighthearted post quickly took off, drawing more than 8.5 million views as people watched Jonas work his way into the tight spot. Viewers joked that he looked visibly stressed while maneuvering the car.

Jonas soon discovered the video and jumped into the comments with a playful jab of his own: “And I saw you watch and not help once.”

The tiktoker responded with equal humour: “Listening. Learning. Will do better next time.”

Fans and brands piled into the comment section, keeping the moment alive. Slim Jim joked, “First rule of parallel parking in NYC: park somewhere else,” while QuickBooks UK added, “he’s not burnin’ up… he’s just tryin’ to back it up.”

Others chimed in with lines like, “He’s still parking as we speak.”

Jonas later continued the bit on Instagram, sharing a video of himself stumbling out of the New York shop Sora as items are tossed toward him while he gets dressed.

He captioned it, “just finished up parallel parking from yesterday,” turning the viral parking struggle into a running punchline.