King Charles makes Archie, Lilibet reunion possible with secret move

It appears that Prince Harry successfully regained his father King Charles' trust as the monarch made efforts to reunite with his grandchildren, Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet.

The Duke of Sussex's desperate plea was finally heard by the Home Office as the officials ordered a full security risk assessment.

Harry has been speaking of facing security threats and especially raised concerns for his wife, Meghan Markle and two kids, Archie and Lili.

An insider told Daily Mail that the monarch might not be involved directly in the reassessment decision, but his aides must have influenced the authorities, hinting at the King's melting heart for his son Harry.

"This review could be a reflection of improved relations between the monarch and his son, but added that the King is not directly involved in decisions about security," said the source.

It is important to mention that the Executive Committee for the Protection of Royalty and Public Figures (Ravec) and Home Office officials have representatives of the Royal Household.

"So it's possible that the courtiers on the committee have influenced the decision to order a review after the slight thawing of relations between the King and Harry," an insider mentioned.

Notably, Harry's security case speeds up after his private meeting with his cancer-stricken father, King Charles, at Clarence House.