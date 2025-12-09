Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor name axed from prestigious venue

Andrew's woes are increasing with every passing day as his scandal is leaving him isolated.

In the latest blow, the former duke's name has been removed from major golf course in rebrand.

The former royal went on to hold a prestigious position at the Royal and Ancient Golf Club, serving as its captain. As part of his withdrawal from public duties, Andrew has relinquished his honourary membership at the club.

King Charles has already stripped Andrew of his royal titles, as well as his princely status amid widespread publich criticism.

His scandal has tarnished the royal family's reputation, sparking outrage and demands for accountability as Britons call for the monarch to sever ties and urge Andrew to face US scrutiny.

The club's visual identity is also being transformed to sever ties with royalty.

The Course, situated three miles from the historic Fife town centre, is set to be renamed The Craigtoun Course from January 5, taking its new identity from a neighbouring country park.

Meanwhile, St Andrews Links Trust will assume responsibility for running the heathland course under a long-term lease arrangement.

The trust, which currently operates seven public courses in the area including the iconic Old Course, will take over from golf resort operator Kohler, which has managed the venue alongside its Old Course Hotel ownership.

A new logo depicting trees will replace the current design featuring a lion rampant clutching a saltire flag. A press release announcing the changes described the course as taking on a "revitalised identity" but did not refer to the former prince.

Neil Coulson, chief executive of St Andrews Links Trust, said: "The agreement for The Craigtoun Course will see the first new course added to the Home of Golf's portfolio in 18 years and presents an ideal opportunity to expand the golf experiences we offer."