Nicholas Hoult shares horrific story about his 2025 car accident

Nicholas Hoult to star as Lex Luthor in upcoming film 'Man of Tomorrow'

Nicholas Hoult has shared that he had been involved in an horrendous car accident this year.

Earlier this year, the Superman actor was driving a Ferrari around the Daytona International Speedway in Florida. During the race, his car flipped over, leaving his family in chills.

He unveiled, "I had my first crash at Daytona this year. It was terrifying for my wife and children.

While talking about the terrifying accident at the Red Sea International Film Festival in Jeddah, he expressed how he was feeling while the car was spinning.

"That was a weird feeling because as I was spinning across the track, all I can remember thinking was, 'Oh, this is what it feels like.”

Nicholas briefed how it feels when you haven’t experienced something before and suddenly it happens to you.

He elaborated, "It's not necessarily a total fear because you can't imagine what it feels like. Then when it happens, you go, 'Oh, that's it.' That's the feeling.”

Earlier today, the 36-year-old revealed that the upcoming Superman sequel Man of Tomorrow, which is slated to release in 2027, will be entering into production in April.

He will be reprising the role of Lex Luthor again alongside David Corenswet’s Clark Kent.