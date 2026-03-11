Beatrice, Eugenie's sad goodbye to royal privileges: 'Losing titles'

Beatrice, Eugenie's sad goodbye to royal privileges: 'Losing royal titles'

Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie, born and raised in a royal household with many privileges, have been dealt sad news about their titles.

At first, they received the public's sympathy for being dragged into their parents', Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor and Sarah Ferguson, scandal.

Later, questions were raised about how much they knew about Epstein and their parents' wrongdoing after emails mentioning the sisters leaked.

Now, royal commentators have been urging the two to voluntarily drop their royal titles, especially after reports claimed that Prince William won't tolerate controversial family members in his reign.

In conversation with the Mirror, Richard Palmer claimed that Beatrice and Eugenie will "end up losing their royal titles" in the near future.

He believes that the Princesses are non-working members of the firm, and their titles and perks are confusing for people because they are not doing much for the monarchy, nor for the British people.

He sent a sad update to the sisters, stating, "...they’re probably going to have to say goodbye to some of those [royal] privileges which they’ve enjoyed for a long, long time."

Speaking of their ties with the royal family, Richard said that they will be added to private gatherings, but it's imminent that their public appearances with the royals will become less and less frequent with each passing day.

"I think they’ll just fade into the background," the royal expert added.